Biden leaves out unborn children when calling for 'justice for all' at prayer breakfast

(LIFE SITE NEWS) – Pro-abortion President Joe Biden said that the American dream of "justice for all" cannot be "deferred any longer" during his speech at the annual National Prayer Breakfast. He did not, however, include preborn American children targeted for abortion in his categories of those who need justice.

"Over 400,000 of our fellow Americans have lost their lives to a deadly virus. Millions are out of work," Biden said in pre-recorded remarks at the virtual event. "We see long lines for food at food banks that stretch for miles. We hear the call for racial justice, some 400 years in the making. And we know the dream, and more importantly, the reality of justice for all cannot be deferred any longer."

Over 800,000 abortions take place annually in the United States, more than double the number of deaths when compared to the number of those who have succumbed to the virus.

