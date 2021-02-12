Login
Biden moves the goalposts again on re-openiong schools

Parents disappointed in new adminitration's cagey stance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2021 at 1:59pm
(AMERICAN THINKER) – To the extent that Joe Biden drew votes, a very big reason was the expectation from parents and students that he would re-open the public schools, currently on extended shutdown over COVID concerns. That was his promise, that was a signature issue, with many pixels spilled in multiple spots on Biden's campaign website supporting the claim that he was serious about re-opening schools.

Now that he's in office, too bad for those who actually believed him.

Instead of re-opening the schools, Biden's re-drawn himself a goal line for school re-opening so pathetic, so wretched, so insignificant that it's actually lower than what's already going on now in school reopenings.

