Biden revival of 'catch and release' won't work: Ex-CBP chief

(FOX NEWS) -- By reviving the so-called "catch and release" approach of the past, the Biden administration is "facilitating illegal immigration," a former head of Customs and Border Protection argued Saturday.

"Back in 2019, one of the driving factors behind the unprecedented crisis was the fact that we have these significant loopholes -- one of them being if you made it to the border, you're going to be released into the United States, never to be heard from again," Mark Morgan said on Fox News' "Cavuto Live."

"Under the Trump administration," Morgan added, "that was cut off in large part due to the migrant protection protocol, the Remain in Mexico program.

