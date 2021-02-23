Login
Biden's attorney-general pick drops grenade, cites 'Capitol bombing'

'When exactly did that happen?'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 23, 2021 at 4:17pm
The National Guard and Capitol Police respond to riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Video screenshot)

In a Senate hearing Tuesday on his nomination as attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland dropped an explosive in the quiet room.

He assured the senators he will look into the "Capitol bombing."

Responding to a question, he said, "I think the first thing I should do as part of my briefing on the Capitol Bombing are briefings with Director Wray as to where he sees the biggest threat."

That triggered a reaction on Twitter.

The tweets included:

  • "Can anyone tell me what I missed?"
  • "Bombing?"
  • "A bombing??"
  • "When exactly did that happen?"

While hundreds of people rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the only explosives were unexploded pipe bombs at the nearby offices of the Democratic and Republican parties.

There was vandalism in the Capitol, and five people died. One woman was shot and killed by police, and three other Trump supporters apparently died of health complications. A police officer died, and establishment media, the New York Times, claimed he was killed by a fire extinguisher hurled by Trump supporters.

The Times later denied its own claim, although it was repeated extensively by other media. Authorities have declined to release the cause of death.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
