Biden's attorney-general pick drops grenade, cites 'Capitol bombing'

In a Senate hearing Tuesday on his nomination as attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland dropped an explosive in the quiet room.

He assured the senators he will look into the "Capitol bombing."

Merrick Garland: "I think the first thing I should do as part of my briefings on the Capitol Bombing are briefings with Director Wray as to where he sees the biggest threat... " pic.twitter.com/bDHgJN6eJy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 22, 2021

Responding to a question, he said, "I think the first thing I should do as part of my briefing on the Capitol Bombing are briefings with Director Wray as to where he sees the biggest threat."

That triggered a reaction on Twitter.

Wait...the Capitol was Bombed?...when? — S. L.B. (@sbrandt18) February 22, 2021

The tweets included:

"Can anyone tell me what I missed?"

"Bombing?"

"A bombing??"

"When exactly did that happen?"

While hundreds of people rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the only explosives were unexploded pipe bombs at the nearby offices of the Democratic and Republican parties.

There was vandalism in the Capitol, and five people died. One woman was shot and killed by police, and three other Trump supporters apparently died of health complications. A police officer died, and establishment media, the New York Times, claimed he was killed by a fire extinguisher hurled by Trump supporters.

The Times later denied its own claim, although it was repeated extensively by other media. Authorities have declined to release the cause of death.

