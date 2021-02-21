Biden's NatSec, China Policy Directors served at CCP-funded center

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – President Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Senior Adviser on China in Policy Planning Mira Rapp-Hooper served as fellows at Yale's Paul Tsai China Center, which has taken millions in Chinese Communist Party cash and counts Chinese government and military-linked individuals as fellows and speakers, The National Pulse can reveal.

The center re-established itself in 2016 following a $30,000,000 donation from the son of the late Paul Tsai, Vice Chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Joseph Tsai. Alibaba, founded by Jack Ma, has close financial and personnel ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Joseph Tsai is also a "patron" of the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a Chinese Communist Party-backed grouped exposed by The National Pulse for sponsoring trips to China for journalists and politicians in exchange for "favorable coverage" and part of the country's United Front efforts "to co-opt and neutralize sources of opposition to the Chinese Communist Party" and encourage "positions supportive of Beijing's preferred policies."

