CHANGING OF THE GUARD
Biden's State of the Union address suddenly appears to be 'off' for now

Some question his physical capacity to give speech

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2021 at 4:48pm
(BECKER NEWS) – President Joe Biden was expected to have given his first State of the Union address by now.

Although the mainstream press is issuing “fact checks” to dispute the claim Biden was supposed to have had one by February 20th, the AP earlier reported that he was supposed to have had one by… *checks calendar*… yesterday.

“US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver the annual State of the Union address on 23 February 2021 (date is still to be confirmed),” the Associated Press reported.

