Canada declares Proud Boys a 'terrorist group,' remains silent on Antifa

(NEON NETTLE) – The Proud Boys group has been declared a "terrorist group" by the Canadian federal government along with 12 “terrorist entities,” folowing a push by far-left New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh.

The Justin Trudeau-led Liberal government stated it would be adding a total of 13 groups, which could see criminal sanctions and asset freezes of anyone associated with the groups.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stated the Proud Boys, neo-Nazi groups ‘Atomwaffen Division,’ ‘The Base’ and others will now be considered terrorist groups. In the terror list, there is also several Al-Qaeda affiliated groups and Islamic State-affiliated groups.

