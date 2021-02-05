Login
Canada declares Proud Boys a 'terrorist group,' remains silent on Antifa

Liberal government adds group in the same category as ISIS

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2021 at 6:02pm
(NEON NETTLE) – The Proud Boys group has been declared a "terrorist group" by the Canadian federal government along with 12 “terrorist entities,” folowing a push by far-left New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh.

The Justin Trudeau-led Liberal government stated it would be adding a total of 13 groups, which could see criminal sanctions and asset freezes of anyone associated with the groups.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stated the Proud Boys, neo-Nazi groups ‘Atomwaffen Division,’ ‘The Base’ and others will now be considered terrorist groups. In the terror list, there is also several Al-Qaeda affiliated groups and Islamic State-affiliated groups.

