Canada post office employees refuse to deliver copies of Epoch Times Newspaper

(THE DAILY BELL) – In a recent chapter of our cancel culture, two Canadian post office workers refused to deliver copies of the Epoch Times Newspaper. Mr. Ramiro Sepulveda, one of the two, "protected" the Canadian public in this way from what he regarded as intellectual filth. In his view, "I saw this thing, I read it and thought it was trash…" He further averred that the Epoch Times Newspaper was "damaging" and "I saw the headlines and I thought, wow, that's ridiculous…"

But the intellectual virus goes far deeper than this one censor. These workers were not at all condemned by their union representatives. According to William Johnson, president of the Regina Canadian Union of Postal Workers local, Canada Post should be more careful about what material it transfers from sender to recipient.

"I think as a Crown corporation they do have a moral responsibility to actually look at this stuff and determine if it is peddling in hate and racism and those sorts of things," in his view. (A Canadian Crown corporation would be somewhat similar to a public utility in the U.S.: highly regulated, by the government, but only quasi-independent of it.)

