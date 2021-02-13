Canadian gardener's 63.9-pound turnip breaks Guinness record

(UPI) – A Canadian farmer broke a Guinness World Record when he grew a 63.9-pound turnip in his garden.

Damien Allard of Carleton-sur-Mer, Quebec, said he decided to take on the world record in 2016, when he grew a 15.4-pound turnip and discovered the world record has stood at 39 pounds since 2004.

Allard said he grew three turnips in late 2020 that all broke the record: a 50.49-pounder, a a 53.79-pound vegetable and the new record-holder, a 63.9-pound turnip.

Read the full story ›