Carter Center asked to explain events 'which seem to promote Chinese propaganda'

The Carter Center, set up by former President Jimmy Carter, is being asked to explain events it has held "which seem to promote Chinese Communist Party propaganda."

Several members of Congress have written to the Atlanta, Georgia, center to point out that one of those events was held "in cooperation with the United Front Work Department of the CCP," which itself was described by Mao Ze Dong as a "magic weapon" to ensure communism's victory over democracy.

The Free Beacon reported the letter is from Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., as well as Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, of Georgia.

"The United Front is an organization which is deeply hostile to any idea contrary to Communism.… We are deeply troubled that the United Front continues to be given a platform to spread its propaganda in the United States," the members of Congress told Paige Alexander, the CEO of the center.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., recently introduced legislation that would limit the United Front and other CCP-linked influence groups in the United States.

"The Chinese Communist Party expands its disinformation campaign each day," Cotton said in an interview with the Washington Free Beacon. "The United Front Work Department is just another venue for the CCP to spread its propaganda and to co-opt foreign groups to toe the CCP line. We must put an end to their tactics."

"The Chinese Communist Party will do anything possible to manipulate world opinion by pushing their misleading propaganda and aggressive disinformation," Hice said. "This is even happening in our backyard."

The letter warns of the "disinformation campaigns" being conducted by Chinese propagandists in the United States.

"It was for this reason that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on December 4th, 2020 took the historic step of imposing sanctions on individuals associated with United Front Work Department activities," the letter said.

"We were greatly dismayed that on January 3rd of this year the Carter Center in Georgia, co-hosted an event with the Chinese People's Association for Peace and Disarmament which is an organization affiliated with the United Front of the Chinese Communist Party," the letter scolded.

"Last week, again, the Carter Center hosted an event promoting the argument that the CCP and its American enablers are advancing with American business leaders that the only path to future prosperity for their companies is through harmonious US-China relations."

That event was by the China Research Center, which is linked to that nation's controversial Confucius Institute.

"We are deeply troubled that the United Front continues to be given a platform to spread its propaganda in the United States," they said.

The Free Beacon reported, "The China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a nonprofit group backed by the United Front, has channeled millions of dollars to famed U.S. think tanks such as the Brookings Institution, Center for American Progress, and the Atlantic Council. The Carter Center received more than $100,000 from the foundation in 2019 alone, according to its most recent annual report."

"The leadership in Washington may have changed, but China’s political warfare hasn’t. It’s fallen to Congress to expose and counter Communist Party disinformation. We can’t back down now," Banks said.

