Chase Bank tries to cancel Covfefe Coffee, won't process payment for pro-Trump company

Cancel culture spreads to banking industry

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2021 at 4:45pm
(NATIONAL FILE) – Chase Bank has stopped pro-Trump coffee company Covfefe Coffee from using its payment processor service, WePay, for seemingly no legitimate reason.

In an email sent to Covfefe Coffee, Chase Bank claimed that the pro-Trump coffee company, founded in 2018, was using their WePay payment processor “for one or more of the activities prohibited by our Terms of Service,” and that as a result, they would be withdrawing use of the service, with all pending payments cancelled.

