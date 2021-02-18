China overtakes America as European Union’s top trading partner

(BREITBART) – The Chinese state overtook the United States as the European Union’s top trading partner in 2020, as ties between Brussels and the communist dictatorship in Beijing continue to deepen.

During the year in which the coronavirus pandemic was inflicted upon the world through the ineptitude and malevolence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), imports from China to the European Union rose by 5.6 per cent and exports of EU goods to China climbed by 2.2 per cent.

At the same time, trade between the European bloc and the United States fell dramatically, in part due to the Chinese coronavirus hampering transatlantic trade. Imports of American goods to the EU fell by a staggering 13.2 per cent, while European exports to the U.S. fell by 8.2 per cent, a report from Eurostat revealed.

