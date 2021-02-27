Login
China rushes to crush pro-Democracy movement in Hong Kong

'Everything that's happening today was unimaginable a year ago'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 5:52pm
(LEGAL INSURRECTION) – According to a report published in the Wall Street Journal, China's police repression and the new draconian laws are succeeding in crushing the pro-democracy aspirations in Hong Kong.

With President Joe Biden in the White House, Communist China is moving "with a scope and speed few here anticipated," the WSJ noted. "Everything that's happening in Hong Kong today was unimaginable a year ago," a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist told the business newspaper.

China, waging a genocidal campaign in the western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang, regards the liberties enjoyed by the former British colony residents as a threat to the Communist order.

