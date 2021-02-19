Chinese submarines have new ways to destroy U.S. aircraft carriers

(NATIONAL INTEREST) – Here's What You Need to Remember: In 1996, Chinese subs had basically zero chances to take a shot at a U.S. carrier, with or without cueing. By 2010 that was no longer the case.

In 1995 and 1996, Taiwanese politicians signaled greater support for declaring their island country officially independent of China. Beijing’s response was swift, forceful … and ultimately an embarrassment to China. The Chinese fired several missiles toward small, Taiwanese-held islands.

That’s when the United States intervened in a big way, sending two entire aircraft carrier battle groups into the waters around Taiwan – and even sailing one carrier through the Taiwan Strait.

