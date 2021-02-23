Christians: Invest in God's work, not politics

Christians should understand that any effort not focused on a message of repentance and the imminent return of the Lord is wasted effort.

I'm not being a defeatist; I'm speaking biblical truth. I'm not advocating complacency; I am advocating that those who claim to be Christians should be about the work of the Lord. How many billions of dollars has Christendom invested in political candidates, presidents, legal battles, numerous and varying organizations, etc.?

What have we to show for the money given to the GOP? Are our children able to openly pray in a public school cafeteria? Are our children safe from the sodomitic debauchery advanced in public schools? Are Christian teachers able to display a crucifix in their classrooms? Are our children able to wear Christocentric clothing to school? Are we seeing fewer babies murdered? Of course not! Debauched heathen behavior has proliferated on every quantifiable level – and Republicans want us to believe giving them more money will now make a difference? Christendom is expected to believe if we make enough phone calls, send enough emails and give enough money to Republicans, we'll see positive change.

Such reasoning gives all new meaning to George Kelly's "Personal Construct Theory." Kelly wrote: A psychological disorder is any personal construction, which is used repeatedly in spite of consistent invalidation, i.e., repeating the same thing, failure after failure is a psychological disorder. We're called to be wise stewards of what God has provided us. And contrary to the demonoids who argue that means we're to take care of the planet, the weather, and the wild animals, it actually means we're to use wisely that which God has provided us, specifically our money. The wisest use of God's financial resources is to use same to further His kingdom during our time on earth.

I don't doubt that Rev. Jerry Falwell's heart was in the right place and that his Moral Majority agenda wasn't born of good intentions. However, Matthew 28:18-20 KJV doesn't tell us to set up political organizations to reclaim morality.

As a result, we have neglected opening private Christian schools. They're essential for evangelistic outreach, bringing families together under the instruction of Christ-centered churches. Instead of giving money to reprobate liars running for political office, Christendom should have established and funded more ministries to save the unborn. We should make the biblical anti-sodomy stance a standard of the church.

But the church did not do that. Instead Christians gave their money to political activist groups that feigned interest in the spiritual. The leaders of these organizations have palatial office buildings in elite neighborhoods. The founders and heads of these organizations are rewarded with huge salaries, not because they're serving God and furthering His work on earth, but because they appear on television and engender political relationships.

If Christendom had invested a percentage of the amount given to political efforts, politicians and political activist groups in the work of the Lord, we would have something to show for it. George Bush received hundreds of millions of dollars from Christians and Christian groups during his time in office, for Christians to find out years later that his wife is and his mother were rabidly pro-abortion.

In a powerful sermon, Rev. Peter Masters noted that in George W. Bush's autobiography, "Decision Points," the Bush family doesn't even believe in being born-again. Yet Christians foolishly invested in the presidencies of Bush-41 and Bush-43. But to what end? I was ridiculed when I started warning in 2003 about Karl Rove and Bush-43. Christians ignorantly invested massive dollars in the campaigns of John McCain, Mitt Romney et al.

They bought merchandise and consumables advertised on Fox News, believing the lie that Christians should support Fox News because it was conservative.

Christian men and deists might have founded America based upon the godly standards, but they could not protect America from wicked men.

Edward Gibbon said there were five reasons for the "Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire":

The undermining of the dignity and sanctity of the home, which is the basis of human society. Higher and higher taxes; the spending of public money for free bread and circuses for the populace. (Circuses have been replaced with television and other entertainment media.) The mad craze for pleasure; sports becoming every year more exciting, more brutal, more immoral. The building of great armaments when the great enemy was within; the decay of individual responsibility. The decay of religion, fading into a mere form, losing touch with life, losing power to guide the people.

Consider what I have stated above and tell me on what basis anything apart from going forth with the message of Christ and the urgency for repentance because the Lord's return is imminent, is being wise.

God has an appointed time, and nothing we can do will prevent it. It's spiritual blindness or atheism to embrace the lie that if we elect the right politician we can make things different. That's a lie that the progeny of Satan are happy to have people embrace.

