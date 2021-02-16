Login
Church to pay off $38,000 in lunch debts for school districts

'This will really make a difference'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2021 at 5:29pm
(WFLA) -- TAMPA, Fla. — A church in Lutz is giving local families some peace of mind by wiping out lunch debt for students in Hillsborough and Pasco County.

A spokeswoman for Hillsborough County Public Schools said Idlewild Baptist Church had raised enough money to pay off student lunch debt for all juniors and seniors in the county’s public schools, and all students K-12 in Pasco County Public Schools. That’s $21,367.33 to students in Hillsborough County, and another $17,000 to students in Pasco schools.

Idlewild’s Sr. Pastor, Ken Whitten, said the church wanted to show its support for local families during these uncertain times.

