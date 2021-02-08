Login
City's evangelical Christians torn over religion's role in politics

8 in 10 evangelical voters supported Donald Trump in November

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2021 at 3:56pm
(AP) -- BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – If you're Christian in Bluefield — and most everyone is, in this small city tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains — you have your choice.

You can follow Pastor Doyle Bradford of Father's House International Church, who has forcefully backed Donald Trump — doubting Trump's defeat in November and joining some congregants at the Jan. 6 "Save America" rally that degenerated into the Capitol riot.

Or you can go less than 3 miles away next to the rail yard, to Faith Center Church, where Pastor Frederick Brown regards Bradford as a brother — but says he's seriously mistaken. Or you can venture up East River Mountain to Crossroads Church, where Pastor Travis Lowe eschews Bradford's fiery political rhetoric, seeking paths to Christian unity.

