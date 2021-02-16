College lifts ban on outdoor exercise after N.Y. Times questions 'Covid absolutism'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of California-Berkeley is playing down the role of campus police to keep students in their dorm rooms except for very narrow exceptions.

The Feb. 1 “self-sequester,” which does not exempt students who test negative for COVID-19, was supposed to expire Feb. 8 but was extended another week on that same day.

It bans students from going to their jobs or work-study positions or even exercising outdoors, though the administration removed that last requirement in a Friday update, after widespread media attention.

