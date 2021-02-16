Login
SECTIONS
Education Health Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

College lifts ban on outdoor exercise after N.Y. Times questions 'Covid absolutism'

Ignores request for scientific evidence that backs 'sequester' in dorms

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2021 at 9:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of California-Berkeley is playing down the role of campus police to keep students in their dorm rooms except for very narrow exceptions.

The Feb. 1 “self-sequester,” which does not exempt students who test negative for COVID-19, was supposed to expire Feb. 8 but was extended another week on that same day.

It bans students from going to their jobs or work-study positions or even exercising outdoors, though the administration removed that last requirement in a Friday update, after widespread media attention.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×