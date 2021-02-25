Coming 'COVID-19 passports' – mark of the Beast?

By now most have decided their stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. You've either received it, plan on getting it, or are flat out saying, No way!

This column is not meant to argue vaccine versus no vaccine. Instead, I'm concerned about the many conversations I've recently h – ad with friends who are convinced that COVID-19 vaccination passports – for air travel, access to job sites, schools and public places – should be, and will be, instituted soon. I also know of people who are considering proof of vaccination to attend their private wedding ceremony and reception.

Currently, vaccination verification is limited to a paper form. Such a document could be easily forged. As such, alternate proposals are turning to technology. One proposal involves vaccination authentication that could be stored in a digital token on a smartphone app with various forms of two-step authorization as a safety mechanism.

In fact, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), an airline trade association that represents 290 airlines worldwide, said on Nov. 23, 2020, that it was in the final stages of developing a digital vaccine passport for travelers. The IATA Travel Pass will let travelers share their vaccination status and COVID test results with airlines and border authorities via a contactless passport app.

But there's a problem: What about those without a smartphone?

TRENDING: End-time plague? River in Israel turns blood red

Analysis has shown that African Americans are far less likely than white, Hispanic, or Asians to be tested before they end up in the emergency room. Mobile testing sites administered by Verily Life Sciences (a subsidiary of Google's parent, Alphabet) require people to have a smartphone and a Google account before getting tested. Residents in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, one of the city's poorest neighborhoods, were turned away from testing sites because they didn't have a smartphone.

No surprise given that Google's entire business model is based upon gathering personal information for marketing purposes.

In addition to those who don't have smartphones, there are countless individuals who do not want to share their personal health information with the likes of a private, for-profit corporation like Google.

But don't worry, there's a plan for these concerns.

It's called The Slippery Slope.

Let's be clear: There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 that insures immunity; one can still become ill. Also, the current vaccines do not prevent the spread of the virus.

So what's going on here?

Digital-format immunity passports would eventually likely normalize digital-format proof-of-status documents.

Advocates of COVID passports visualize a world where we can't pass through a door to a plane, workplace, school, or restaurant until the gatekeeper scans our credentials. In no time the public would be conditioned to submit to these demands.

This digital system could easily be expanded to check not just a person's immunity status, but any other bit of personal information a gatekeeper might deem relevant, such as banking information, age, pregnancy, HIV status, or criminal history; and all data – your data – could be accumulated into one database.

And could we really trust those overseeing the databases?

Of course not.

The next step in this plan will move from smartphone apps to invisible barcode-like tattoos stamped on the body of those who have been vaccinated. This would accommodate those without cell phones and prevent hackers from stealing personal information. The tattoo plan is funded by Bill and Melinda Gates. The easily applied invisible tattoos would likely be placed on the hand or forehead.

Students of the Bible will immediately recall the mark of the Beast from the New Testament's book of Revelation:

"He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave,to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads,and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast. …" (Revelation 13:16-17)

No, I'm not claiming the vaccine is the mark of the Beast, but I am emphasizing that society is moving very quickly into a brave new world, especially in the realm of personal privacy and information security.

Our government was designed to protect our liberties, not recklessly allow them to be abused.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].