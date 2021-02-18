Credibility, fairness of Capitol security official questioned over anti-GOP lawmaker statements

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The retired Army general House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to head up a Capitol security review previously blamed GOP lawmakers over the Jan. 6 attack, causing Republicans to question his impartiality.

After the Capitol siege, aimed at disrupting the electoral vote-counting that certified President Biden's election victory, Pelosi appointed retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to review security measures. Security was found wanting after the riot by Trump supporters, as congressional lawmakers debated contesting presidential electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

"I have asked Lt. General Russel Honoré (Ret.), a respected leader with experience dealing with crises, to lead an immediate review of the Capitol's security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control," Pelosi said in a statement about Honore on Jan. 15.

