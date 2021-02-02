Login
Daughter of 'Zookeeper's Wife' who saved hundreds of Jews dies at 77

'She always talked with pride about her parents and their heroism'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2021 at 10:14pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- WARSAW — The daughter of former Warsaw Zoo directors Jan and Antonina Zabinski, who saved hundreds of Jews from the Holocaust by hiding them at the zoo and whose story was told in the Hollywood movie “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” has died.

The zoo said on its Facebook Sunday that Teresa Zabinska-Zawadzki died the previous night, at age 77. It did not give the cause of her death.

“She always talked with pride about her parents and their heroism,” the zoo said.

