De Blasio admits 'profound' racial disparities in NYC vaccines

Despite officials' virtue-signaling pledges to carry out the 'most-equitable vaccine rollout' ever in the history of the world, it appears human people, with minds of their own, have a habit of messing up the best-laid plans of the central-planning overlords.

While most states/cities have been, rightly, prioritizing the elderly and most vulnerable (comorbidities etc.), as well as healthcare workers, the underlying goal of preventing socioeconomic disparities in the vaccination process has been harder to achieve, despite some cities going to great lengths.

New York City's Mayor De Blasio said that 77% of the city's vaccination sites are in 33 hard-hit neighborhoods, but in what he called a "profound" racial disparity, vaccines are disproportionately going to wealthier neighborhoods in Manhattan and Staten Island, according to data the city released Tuesday.

