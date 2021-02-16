Death toll rises from winter storm that slammed Texas

(FOX NEWS) -- A blast of wintry weather that has dumped snow and ice across the nation’s midsection is being blamed for at least seven deaths Tuesday as millions of Texans are waking up without power.

As temperatures remain below freezing for much of the central U.S., first responders are also racing to find people trapped in homes after a tornado ripped through a town in North Carolina, killing at least three there.

"It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It’s going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said during a news conference early Tuesday after the tornado hit just after midnight near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community.

Read the full story ›