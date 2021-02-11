Login
Dems block amendment to ban illegal from getting COBRA benefits in stimulus

Taxpayer credits should 'only go to those with lawful immigration status'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2021 at 4:57pm
(DAILY WIRE) – House Democrats on the Education and Labor Committee blocked two budget amendments late on Tuesday night that would have banned illegal aliens from receiving taxpayer-funded COBRA benefits in Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

“Mr. Chairman, this package establishes an 85% Premium reduction for individuals enrolled in COBRA, the continuation coverage, and reimburses employers for this cost through the payroll tax credit,” Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) said. “My amendment would ensure that taxpayer dollars or tax credits for COBRA coverage in this legislation will only go to those with lawful immigration status. [Mr.] Chairman, America is a nation of laws and regardless of the previous conversations, citizenship is the basis for those laws, and rightfully so.”

