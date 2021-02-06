Login
Denmark may force churches to submit sermons to government

New measure primarily aimed at radical Islamic groups, but also affects churches

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2021 at 2:05pm
(CBN) – Christian leaders in Denmark say religious liberty and the freedoms of speech and expression have come under fire after a proposed law would require leaders of all faiths to translate their sermons into Danish and submit them to the government.

La Croix International reports the new measure is primarily aimed at radical Islamic groups, but it will also affect churches. It is scheduled to be reviewed this month at the Folketing, the Danish Parliament. The country has more a population of more than 270,000 Muslims, and most of the sermons in the mosques are preached in Arabic.

The government of Denmark has said the law is necessary to curb the growth of Islamic extremism.

