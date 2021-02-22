Login
SECTIONS
Money Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dominion sues MyPillow's Mike Lindell for $1.3 billion over 'stolen election' claims

'Thank you for finally getting this done, because it'll be back in the limelight now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2021 at 10:32am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Dominion Voting Systems sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday, accusing the staunch ally of former President Donald Trump of pushing false conspiracies about the 2020 election “because the lie sells pillows.”

The $1.3 billion defamation suit says Lindell knew his repeated claims about the election being “stolen” were not backed by evidence, but kept at it anyway to spur Trump’s supporters to buy MyPillow products.

“MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign—with promo codes like 'FightforTrump,' '45,' 'Proof,' and 'QAnon'—has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases,” Dominion’s lawsuit says.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×