Login
SECTIONS
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow jumps more than 200 points to a record

Six-day winning streak is best since August

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2021 at 4:08pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, building on a recent rally to record levels as investors remained optimistic about further Covid stimulus and an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237 points to a fresh all-time high. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to reach a record high. The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 have risen for six days straight, marking their longest winning streak since August. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%, also hitting a new intraday record.

The Russell 2000 jumped 2.2% to another record high, after gaining 7.7% last week for its best weekly performance since June. The small-cap benchmark has surged more than 15% in 2021 as investors flocked to beaten-up value names amid rising hopes for a fast rebound in the economy.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×