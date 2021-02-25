Elite panic over California recall shows what they think of Democracy

(DAILY CALLER) – The latest signature count for the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom is over 1.7 million, and "alarmed party leaders" are panicking, making "all hands on deck" calls to try to head off this extraordinary citizens' movement.

In an infamous press conference, the Chair of the State Democratic Party and other Newsom allies dubbed the Recall "The California Coup." This earned a "Pants on Fire" rating from Capital Public Radio, whose fact check concluded the description was "far off base and wildly inaccurate," since a "coup is a violent overthrow of a government" while a "recall is a legally sanctioned effort" that's "been part of California's constitution for more than a century."

In a scathing editorial, the LA Times said the press conference "undermined the state's legitimate direct democracy system." And it almost certainly would not have happened without Newsom's blessing; indeed, he refused to repudiate it when asked.

