Login
SECTIONS
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Entire school board resigns after members caught mocking parents about school reopenings

Swore, belittled while unaware they were being watched virtually

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2021 at 5:53pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(100PERCENT FEDUP) – Members of a California school board resigned after they were caught mocking parents during a public video meeting about re-opening schools shuttered during the pandemic.

All four members, including President Lisa Brizendine of the Oakley Elementary School District board, resigned Friday, according to a Fox News report.

As previously reported by 100% FED Up, some members were caught unaware as they SWORE and BELITTLED parents who recorded them during a virtual school board meeting Wednesday. Parents who are calling for schools to be reopened posted the video of the board meeting at which its members were apparently unaware parents were watching virtually.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×