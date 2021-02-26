Ex-border chief says Biden's lying about child migrant 'facilities'

The Biden administration claims the border facility holding migrant children unaccompanied by their parents had to be reopened to comply with new coronavirus regulations.

But that's not true, contends Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said Wednesday.

"Those facilities aren't needed because of COVID," he said in an interview with Fox Business. "That's absolutely not true. Those facilities are needed because this administration is now encouraging, incentivizing, and facilitating illegal entry in the United States and the numbers have skyrocketed."

The administration reopened a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, that had been closed during the Trump administration.

TRENDING: Ben Carson stands for Trump, blasts impeachment, censorship, swamp-creature GOP in bold interview

More than 78,000 migrants were caught illegally crossing the border in January. Illegal alien children must be released in 72 hours, but now many children are being held longer.

"They're reinstating catch and release, that's why these facilities are needed because they've created a new crisis," Morgan said.

Morgan said the Biden administration is releasing illegal immigrants into the country and "preventing ICE from lawfully deporting 90% of those that they’re encountering here illegally."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].