LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Facebook algorithm accuses 81-year-old grandmother of 'hate speech' over knitted pigs comment

Threatens to ban her account

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 11:51am
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Facebook's algorithm flagged an 81-year-old grandmother's comments about knitted pigs as an example of "hate speech" and threatened her with a permanent ban. Yes, really.

After losing her husband last year, Rita Rich-Mulcahy, a retired teacher who lives in Australia, created the Facebook page to share with the world her love of knitting and raise money for The Smith Family charity, which helps disadvantaged children.

After posting a picture of her own knitted pigs, Rich-Mulcahy referred to them as "white pigs" and "high-viz pigs," resulting in the threat to terminate her account over "hate speech."

Read the full story ›

