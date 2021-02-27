Facebook algorithm accuses 81-year-old grandmother of 'hate speech' over knitted pigs comment

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Facebook's algorithm flagged an 81-year-old grandmother's comments about knitted pigs as an example of "hate speech" and threatened her with a permanent ban. Yes, really.

After losing her husband last year, Rita Rich-Mulcahy, a retired teacher who lives in Australia, created the Facebook page to share with the world her love of knitting and raise money for The Smith Family charity, which helps disadvantaged children.

After posting a picture of her own knitted pigs, Rich-Mulcahy referred to them as "white pigs" and "high-viz pigs," resulting in the threat to terminate her account over "hate speech."

