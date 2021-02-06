Login
Fentanyl overdoses in Washington State see 'stunning' increase in 2020

Drug is driving factor behind deadly overdoses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2021 at 3:50pm
(MY NORTHWEST) – Fentanyl has been a driving factor behind deadly overdoses in Washington state for years now, and in 2020, that was never more evident.

The second quarter of 2020 saw 171 fentanyl-involved overdoses, according to data cited by Caleb Banta-Green, a research scientist with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute (ADAI) at the University of Washington.

Over that same period in 2019, Washington saw just 63 fentanyl overdoses; two years prior to that, there were 18.

