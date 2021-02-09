Login
Flashback: When Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump and Pence

Comments revived as trial of former president on incitement charge begins

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 8, 2021 at 8:22pm
Kamala Harris (Video screenshot)

As Senate Democrats prepare to try former President Trump on a charge that he "incited" the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris a few years ago are making the rounds.

It's when she joked about killing Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Republicans have pointed out that many Democrats have engaged in political rhetoric that could be perceived as threatening, citing Harris' remarks in 2018 as among the most egregious.

Harris was asked by Ellen Degeneres, "If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?"

“Does one of us have to come out alive?” Harris replied with a smirk.

She then laughed uproariously for at least 10 seconds.

PJ Media's Matt Margolisi observed that it "seems appropriate to point out instances where Democrats have used violent rhetoric and demand equal justice for it."

"Kamala Harris made a joke of killing the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, and the attorney general of the United States," he wrote. "She laughed. She thought it was funny. Ellen DeGeneres also laughed, as did the audience. Kamala’s joke normalized and trivialized political violence. But Donald Trump, who told his supporters to march peacefully to the Capitol, was impeached for 'inciting violence.'"

Margolis recalled that last summer, Harris "also even gleefully predicted that the BLM protests, during which rioting, looting, and murder occurred, wouldn’t end."

She told Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show," that the rioting will not end.

"They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop," she said. "This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not."

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







