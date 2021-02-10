Forget impeachment: Will Trump be evicted from Palm Beach home?

President Trump left the White House on Jan. 20 before the inauguration of Joe Biden.

And right now, the Senate is considering an impeachment charge, but the only real question at issue, since he's already finished his term, is whether its members can cobble together enough votes to ban Trump from ever living there again.

After all, he is eligible to run for president in 2024, and Democrats acknowledge they don't want to face him again.

But now officials in Palm Beach, Florida, are reviewing whether he is allowed to live on his own property there, the private 126-room Mar-a-Lago club that has an owner's residence specifically for him.

Business Insider reports some of his neighbors contend Trump cannot legally live on his own property.

They claim that when it became a members' club many years ago, permanent residency was banned.

Trump's lawyers argue there always has been an owner's residence at the club and Trump has every right to use it.

The move against Trump came after a lawyer hired by the neighbors of Mar-a-Lago wrote to Palm Beach authorities last month. They asked the town council to inform the former president he was not allowed to live at the resort to avoid an "embarrassing situation" in which he is evicted, Business Insider reported.

Trump billed the residence his "winter White House" and has been living there for several weeks. He had been a lifelong resident of New York but changed that last year.

He has spent significant time at the resort over recent years.

The town attorney has suggested the issue will hinge on whether Trump is employed by the club, because local laws state "a private club may provide living quarters for its bona fide employees only."

Trump's lawyers have told city officials that the residency restriction is on guest suites at the site, but "Trump used the owner's suite, which is not subject to the same limits."

Officially, Trump is president of the club.

The Guardian reported Trump is on the payroll of the corporation that owns Mar-a-Lago, and the original written agreement, dating from nearly 30 years ago, bars only members from living there.

Trump also owns two other homes near Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also owns two other homes near Mar-a-Lago.