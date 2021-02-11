Login
Gay father of mixed-race children too white for San Francisco School Board

Advisory Council specifically noted it lacked representation from LGBTQ+ families

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2021 at 12:31pm
(DAILY CALLER) – A gay father was denied a spot on the San Francisco School Board's Parent Advisory Council due to his race during a Feb. 9 meeting.

Seth Brenzel was unanimously endorsed by the sitting members of the Parent Advisory Council for one of the council's four open seats. The Advisory Council specifically noted that it was lacking representation from "LGBTQ+ families, and those with experience with foster youth." Brenzel and his husband are adoptive fathers.

Before the school board began even considering Brenzel's appointment, however, Commissioner Matt Alexander expressed concern about "creating [a] space that over-represent[s] white parents."

