Green light: Senate gives go-ahead for 2nd Trump trial

(POST MILLENNIAL) -- The impeachment proceedings began in the Senate on Tuesday, with the Senate addressing the question as to whether it is constitutional to impeach a former president. The votes, coming at the end of four hours of debate on the issue, resulted in a 56 to 44 decision, meaning that that impeachment proceeding will proceed.

The vote broke down along primarily partisan lines, with six Republicans voting with Democrats that it is constitutional for the Senate to try a former president for impeachment. Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, Toomey all voted with their Democrat colleagues, and Cassidy changed his vote from the previous time this question was before the Senate.

Tuesday saw a four hour session during which both the House Speaker appointed Impeachment Managers will made their case for the constitutionality of the trial, and Trump's attorneys made their case that the trial isn't constitutionally valid at all.

Read the full story ›