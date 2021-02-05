Gun control activist David Hogg announces launch of pillow company to take on MyPillow

(THE BLAZE) – Gun control activist David Hogg announced Thursday that he and a partner are starting a company that will "prove that progressives can make a better pillow," promising to take on MyPillow, founded by conservative Trump supporter Mike Lindell.

Hogg tweeted that he and software developer William LeGate "are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it."

He added, "We will have the name announced soon but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking as (sic) so on."

