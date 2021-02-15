Jaguar cars to go all-electric by 2025 as JLR plans full range of e-models by 2030

(CNBC) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by 2030, it said on Monday, as it joined a global race to develop zero-emission vehicles.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said its Land Rover brand will launch six pure electric models over the next five years, with the first one coming in 2024.

Known for its iconic, high-performance E-Type model in the 1960s and 1970s, Jaguar faces the same challenge as many other carmakers - making the transition to electric vehicles while retaining the feeling and power of a luxury combustion engine model.

Read the full story ›