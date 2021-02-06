About the Jan. 6 exorcism of the Capitol ...

Sometimes, there is a telling little event in the midst of larger-than-life battles. Something that acts like a lightning strike in the dark of night. You were focused – perhaps you heard an unfamiliar sound or a scream. As the lightning strikes, for one blinding instant you saw everything clearly. Then it went dark again.

Those who still care about America view it very differently than those now in power. I know that I still view it as a land of opportunity, where hard work and life experience are rewarded. It's the land of the free, because it's the home of the brave. Freedom of thought. Freedom to speak those thoughts, in an effort to share my beliefs with others – both those who agree and those who don't. Both provide valuable experiences that hone our own beliefs. But only if we are willing to speak honestly to one another.

There is something Americans used to be, but we are not now. If your schooling happened a while ago, there is a good chance you repeated these words every day you went to school:

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

The words "under God" were not always there. They were added at the request of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who said:

TRENDING: Feds to enforce new mask order through 'criminal penalties'

"In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America's heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country's most powerful resource in peace and war."

Perhaps Eisenhower's memory of two recent world wars (he was Gen. Eisenhower before he became president) kindled his awareness of how uncertain the future is. Congress agreed and changed the wording.

Perhaps we stopped being, "one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," because we stopped pledging to be so as we grew up. Perhaps we stopped saying it because so many of us realized that "liberty and justice" were not for all, but only for those who held the correct thoughts and spouted the mob's beliefs. Perhaps it was because the cancer of political corruption is being exposed to the light.

What was missing before Eisenhower's request were the words, "one nation under God," in the pledge. What is missing today in our world is "one nation, under God."

Many of us have mistaken the war raging in America as a political war, with fears that it will become a civil war. Here is the lightning flash in the darkness that illuminates the truth: Angry headlines obscuring the reality.

In the story about a priest exorcising the U.S. Capitol, skip the narratives at the top. Scroll down near the end for a description of the deity that presides over our Capitol in Washington, D.C.

A few of the questions that come immediately to mind:

If you are a secularist and don't believe that God exists or cares about the world or humanity, why would you get your knickers in a twist over an exorcism?

If you are a Christian and believe that God loves people, why would you be anything other than happy that a priest exorcised a demonic presence that hates humanity and God?

If you worship Satan and his demons, why wouldn't Satan protect his principalities and demonic rulers from being kicked out of the Capitol with a few prayers by an untrained priest? If that's even possible, then isn't your allegiance in the wrong deity?

If you are in the Catholic Church hierarchy, why wouldn't you want God, not Satan and his demons, to be resident in our nation's Capitol? Maybe you should give your job up to the priest you are now trying to get rid of.

Do we all understand that God makes no compromises with evil? Maybe we should all give some serious thought to this incident: not the narratives created for us by big media and censored for us by big tech, but the events that actually took place as they were related by those who came to the Capitol that day.

The harsh reality in America is that we have been long engaged in a spiritual war in which most Christians refuse to take sides. By and large, most churches like it that way. That spiritual warfare stuff was probably only for the Acts church, anyway, right? The world is doomed, so live and let live. Let God sort it out when He's ready.

Just be careful: God might already be sorting it out. Maybe God still believes in the destiny of nations and the destiny of people – even before they are born. Maybe when God hears mush-mouthed prayers that don't agree with His purposes in the world, He's disgusted by those who refuse to take His side.

The lightning flash in the darkness of that Capitol flag-waving event revealed something quite ugly in America. We are in a religious war for this nation, and only evil thinks that America is still worth fighting for. Why are the churches still shut down in many states? Do you think that the high priests of big government like it that way?

Do you think God likes it that way? Who really runs America?

A gentle introduction to the spiritual reality that surrounds us.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].