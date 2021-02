(PAGE SIX) -- Oy vey!

Jason Biggs — who has played Jewish characters for nearly his entire career — jokingly hopes that producers don’t realize he’s not Jewish in real life.

“I’m almost afraid that if Hollywood gets wind, I won’t get any more work,” he joked to Page Six. “Especially now that it’s a very sensitive time with cultural appropriation — like, ‘You can’t hire him, he’s not really Jewish.’”

