Jason Chaffetz says he's open to challenging Mitt Romney in Senate primary

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he is open to running against Sen. Mitt Romney in Utah.

With a smile on his face, the retired politician told Fox News host Sean Hannity, "Yea, I would," when asked Monday evening about a primary challenge against Romney just days after the GOP senator voted a second time to convict former President Donald Trump on an article of impeachment.

Chaffetz represented Utah's 3rd Congressional District from 2009 to 2017 and served as chairman of the House Oversight Committee for the final couple of years. After retiring, Chaffetz joined Fox News as a contributor.

