Lead, arsenic found in baby food sold by large manufacturers

(THE SUN UK) – Lead, arsenic and other toxic metals have been found in baby food sold by some of the largest manufacturers in the United States, an investigation has found. A congressional report has criticised Walmart for allegedly "obscuring" the presence of toxic heavy metals in their baby food, saying the company did not cooperate with the investigation.

In November 2019, the Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy requested internal documents and test results from seven of the largest manufacturers of baby food in the US.

The companies included both makers of organic and conventional products such as Nurture – which sells Happy Family Organics – and Walmart – which sells baby food products through its private brand Parent’s Choice.

Read the full story ›