Why leftists have 'herd immunity' to racism and bigotry

I hate racism.

I hate Nazism.

I hate white supremacy.

I hate bigotry.

Nevertheless, I have been called a racist, initially because of my political opposition to Barack Obama.

I've been accused of "peddling white nationalism" by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which sees ominous white sheets in every linen closet.

I've been called a bigot for my belief that salvation and eternal life are found only through faith in a Jewish carpenter named Jesus.

I've stopped worrying about the names hateful, prejudiced, warped, soulless political activists call me because I don't subscribe to deranged views.

What I find astonishing, however, is the alacrity with which they offer special dispensation to the racists, the Nazis, the bigots and haters within their midst.

Let's discuss the double standards leftists have when it come to some prominent "progressive" personalities:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: When she was running for Congress, Tlaib claimed she supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. Immediately after winning the Democratic primary for her Michigan seat, she admitted she had been lying and switched her position to a "one state" solution – meaning Israel would be genocidally supplanted by "Palestine." (The charter of the Palestinian Authority has never accepted the idea of Jews living side-by-side in its imaginary state.) Her congressional office boasted a map of the world in which a Post-it note replaces Israel with the word "Palestine." She was photographed with a notorious terrorist Hezbollah supporter, Abbas Hamideh, who has tweeted that Israel did not have the right to exist. He called for "Zionist terrorist" Jews to return to Poland, where roughly 3 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. She is best-known for establishing congressional collegiality by calling for President Trump's impeachment, referring to him as that "motherf––r."

Sarah Jeong: She joined the New York Times editorial board – and remained there until 2019 – after posting numerous racist "anti-white" posts on social media. They included: "#cancelwhitepeople"; "1. White men are bulls—. 2. No one cares about women. 3. You can threaten anyone on the internet except cops"; "Oh man. It's sick how much joy I get from being cruel to old white men"; Dumba— f—ing white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pi--ing on fire hydrants."

Rep. Ilhan Omar: Another Muslim woman in the U.S Congress, she defends a 2012 statement she tweeted that read: "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

Marc Lamont Hill: The former CNN contributor urged U.N. member countries to boycott Israel in a speech and called for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea." That Hamas slogan is used by Islamic terrorists to mean removing 7 million Jewish Israelis from their homeland from the Jordan River to Mediterranean Sea – in other words, genocide.

Then there's the granddaddy of all the racists, bigots and haters the "progressives" not only tolerate but venerate – Louis Farrakhan. In February 2018, he made this endearing comment at his "Saviour's Day" event, claiming Jews are "responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men."

Another memorable quip: "I'm not an anti-Semite, I'm an anti-termite," and "It's the wicked Jews, the false Jews that are promoting lesbianism, homosexuality."

Farrakhan is perhaps the most notorious anti-Semite since Adolf Hitler.

Yet, he has free reign on social media for spreading such hate. "Progressives" pay homage to him.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: If leftists didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards at all.

Are they immune to racism and hate?

No, they are only immune to consequences for their racism and hate.

It's the next best thing to having a vaccination for the disease. And that's what racism and hate represent. Never forget it.

What's worse than being called a name you've never been called to your face – justifiably?

Watching high-profile bigots having "herd immunity" to this disease and seeing those "covered" for their own bigotry by their political beliefs.

