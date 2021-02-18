Login
SECTIONS
Diversions FaithIN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Legendary Christian singer Carman dies at 65

Winning 'millions to Christ' was greatest achievement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2021 at 9:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame member and Christian trailblazer Carman Dominic Licciardello, better known as Carman, died at a Las Vegas, Nevada, hospital on Tuesday.

A statement released on Feb. 16 revealed that the entertainer died “after fighting a series of complications resulting from surgery to repair a hiatal hernia.” He was 65.

After being in remission from cancer over the past six years, Licciardello’s recent surgery led to internal bleeding.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×