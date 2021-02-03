Lesbian board member says she's a victim of a hate crime, but won't provide a police report

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A lesbian school board member in Evanston, Illinois, a suburb north of Chicago, said she is a victim of a hate crime.

“This weekend I was the target of a hate crime,” Elisabeth “Biz” Lindsay-Ryan wrote in a statement released by the District 65 board of education on January 11. “The motive of the perpetrator was clear — my car and personal belongings ransacked along with a message of homophobic hate language prominently displayed.”

Ryan said the vandalism “is a result of white supremacy colluding with misogyny and homophobia to inflict the most harm possible.”

