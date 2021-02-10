Limbaugh's sidekick Bo Snerdley: 'Our prayers are with Rush'

Producer James Golden, better known as Rush Limbaugh's sidekick Bo Snerdley on his talk-radio show, delivered an update on Limbaugh's fight against cancer Wednesday.

"Our prayers are with Rush as he continues to fight the illness he [h]as been afflicted with. We are still praying for a remission. Today @KenMatthews will fill in for Rush. Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you."

Our prayers are with Rush as he continues to fight the illness he as been afflicted with. We are still praying for a remission. Today @KenMatthews will fill in for Rush. Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 10, 2021

On the social-media platform was a comment from one person, Mike Anthony, who perhaps summarized the feelings of the talk radio star's fans: "Fight like hell Rush, God's not done with you yet, you still have a lot of work to do for America."

Fox News noted that Limbaugh has been off the air since Feb. 2, as his program has been posting notices about his treatments.

Limbaugh, 70, was diagnosed in January 2020 with advanced lung cancer. A few weeks later he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" first went live in 1988 and has earned a long list of honors, including five times when Limbaugh was named the National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Award for "Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting."

He's also a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and member of both the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He's been a leader in conservative politics since his show started and Fox described him as "one of the most influential media members of the past 50 years."

It was during his program's last broadcast of 2020 that an emotional Limbaugh expressed gratitude to God, his family and his listeners.

He admitted then the day will come "when I'm not going to be able to do this."

"You don't have any idea how ... ," he said, pausing to hold back tears. "I know so many people think this program has changed their lives for the better. You have no idea what you all have meant to me and my family," he said on the show.

"My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart," said Limbaugh.

Last October, he told listeners his doctors had informed him of a setback in his prognosis.

"The scans did show some progression of cancer," he said, adding it was "not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction."

"It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over," Limbaugh said at the time. "Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we're going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it."

