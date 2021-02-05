Lincoln Project pederasty and perfidy

Two little-used words sum up the latest scandal of the Never Trump "Lincoln Project," whose spokesman, John Weaver, has admitted to engaging in graphic unsolicited sexual solicitation of a long list of young men as young as 14, whom he also promised jobs and/or political favors as an inducement, and whose sleazy co-founders led by the Prince of Perfidy, Steve Schmidt, are all suddenly channeling Sgt. Shultz: "I know nothing, I see nothing!" Importantly, as I will detail below, the Lincoln Project represents a homosexual wing of the GOP establishment and is so named (as is the "Log Cabin Republicans") because the LGBT movement has long claimed Abraham Lincoln was a homosexual.

The first word is pederasty. Pederasty is "sexual activity between and man and a boy or youth," the basis of the lifestyle advocated by the infamous American social club NAMBLA (the North American Man/Boy Love Association). Pederasty is quite distinct from "pedophilia" in that the latter is not gender-specific and is primarily oriented toward prepubescent children.

In contrast, pederasty is and has always been a core aspect of male homosexual culture going back to the ancient Greeks, primarily involving adult men and young teens or pubescent pre-teens. It is not a rare and discouraged behavioral aberration by a few homosexual men but literally a large and permanent subculture of the male "gay" community responsible for the recruitment of many vulnerable young teens into lifelong homosexual self-identification.

From the ancient Spartan nation in which all boys nearing the age of puberty were inducted into the military and sexually paired with adult homosexuals for training as warriors, to the Mannerbund (hyper-masculine all-male military subculture) of pre-and-early Nazi Germany, which spawned the heavily homosexual Sturmabteilung (the SA, or Storm Troopers), pederasty has been a mostly hidden "poisoned stream" through history.

Indeed, John Weaver is NOT a "pedophile." He is a classic pederast, and his group of Lincoln Project co-founders is (despite including a token female former board member of the homosexual Log Cabin Republicans) predictably a men's club of very politically aggressive males. The elites, among whom pederasty is all too common, intentionally mischaracterize the behavior of "outed" pederasts by calling them "pedophiles" to deflect attention away from the homosexual nature of their activities. This diversionary tactic of intentional mislabeling is nearly universal in the pederasty scandals of the Boy Scouts and the Catholic Church where nearly every victim in both organizations was a pubescent pre-teen or young teen boy.

The hyper-partisan Democratic New York Times, eager to destroy the "useful idiot" GOP Lincoln Project now that its service to the anti-Trump effort is no longer needed, wrote: "John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist and co-founder of the prominent anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, has for years sent unsolicited and sexually provocative messages online to young men, often while suggesting he could help them get work in politics, according to interviews with 21 men who received them. His solicitations included sending messages to a 14-year-old, asking questions about his body while he was still in high school and then more pointed ones after he turned 18."

The second little-used word is "perfidy." Perfidy means deceitfulness generally, but in the context of politics or war means specifically deceiving with the intention of backstabbing, as in Steve Schmidt's inducement of Sarah Palin to join the McCain ticket to lure conservative support, then backstabbing first Palin (when her rising superstar popularity made the GOP elites nervous) and then the conservative movement as a whole, by heading a $10 million ACLU project to push "gay marriage" in the GOP immediately after perfidious McCain took his dive to give Obama the White House. Another example of perfidy is Mitch McConnell's phony pandering to the Trump MAGA base to get himself reelected, then instantly pivoting to an anti-Trump agenda once the election was certified.

Perfidy in the general sense describes the rest of the Lincoln Project Eight, including, besides Weaver and Schmidt, at least two open homosexuals, a former Log Cabin board member and two high-profile champions of so-called "marriage equality." It also describes The New York Times and the rest of the liberal media, which assiduously avoid any mention of the many similar pederasty scandals in recent years, from top Obama bundler Terry Bean, top-tier Democrat donor Ed Decker, Mayor Sam Adams of Portland and Mayor Ed Murphy of Seattle in the realm of politics, to Hollywood icon Kevin Spacey and all the alleged perpetrators in the now fully buried Hollywood scandal raised by Corey Feldman. Neither have the media connected the Weaver scandal to the larger "gay" movement.

One silver lining in the John Weaver scandal is the dramatic debunking of the lie that homosexuals don't recruit. Pederast John Weaver is clearly a recruiter, and there are countless testimonies in the "gay" community of men admitting they were introduced to the homosexual lifestyle/addiction as a young teen by a much older man. (Don't even try pretending that Weaver's conduct isn't evidence of addiction!)

Based on 30 years of ministry fighting the LGBT agenda, I believe pederastic recruiting is the single greatest cause of male homosexual dysfunction – just as heterosexual male abuse of girls is the primary cause of lesbianism (both forms of predation being examples of dysfunctional male sexuality exacerbated by the societal abandonment of Judeo-Christian sexual ethics). That so many molested boys then embrace the "gay" identity without questioning its legitimacy only showcases the bird-like "imprint" power of sex-related brain chemistry in pubescent boys. In my view this is why God so harshly condemns male homosexuality from Genesis to Revelation, while discouraging lesbianism in just one verse (Romans 1:26).

The moral of this story: Society should work much, much harder at protecting boys from being recruited by homosexual predators, because once they're hooked they think it was their own choice – and many go on to become the next John Weaver – an endless evil cycle of "tag, you're it."

