FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Montana senate advances 4 pro-life bills saving babies from abortion

Banner day for unborn children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 2:42pm
(LIFE NEWS) – In a banner day for unborn children and their mothers, on Thursday Montana’s Senate gave initial approval to four pro-life measures, illustrating the dramatically different pro-life environment in The Treasure State. The bills advanced along party lines on 31-19 votes, “with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed,” according to the Associated Press.

NRL News Today has reported on the proposals previously in detail. Among the four are three bills vetoed in 2020 by pro-abortion Gov. Steve Bullock (D) who was replaced by pro-life Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. All four previously passed the state House.

