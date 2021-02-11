Login
NBC's Andrea Mitchell unleashes Twitter tempest over Shakespeare quote fail

'It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound & fury, Signifying nothing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2021 at 11:25am
(NEW YORK POST) – NBC News' Andrea Mitchell flubbed an attempt to fact​-​check GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's reference to a quote by Shakespeare​, inviting some "double, double toil and trouble."​

Cruz (R-Texas) was discussing the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Fox News Wednesday when he ​invoked a line from Shakespeare.

"It's reminiscent of Shakespeare [in] that it is full of sound and fury, and yet signifying nothing,"​ he said, ​reciting ​a soliloquy ​from "Macbeth."

