NBC's Andrea Mitchell unleashes Twitter tempest over Shakespeare quote fail

(NEW YORK POST) – NBC News' Andrea Mitchell flubbed an attempt to fact-check GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's reference to a quote by Shakespeare, inviting some "double, double toil and trouble."
Cruz (R-Texas) was discussing the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Fox News Wednesday when he invoked a line from Shakespeare.
"It's reminiscent of Shakespeare [in] that it is full of sound and fury, and yet signifying nothing," he said, reciting a soliloquy from "Macbeth."
