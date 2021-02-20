Login
ANARCHY IN AMERICA
Nearly one-third of Americans want to break up U.S. into like-minded countries

Half of Republicans in South ready to secede

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2021 at 5:58pm
(THE BLAZE) – The divide between Americans seems to be widening in recent years, and the political schism doesn't appear to be narrowing any time soon. The major partisan divide in the country has gotten to the point that many Americans have contemplated a national divorce because they believe there are far too many ideological differences to bridge the line of demarcation.

An eye-opening poll found that a shocking percentage of Americans are in favor of the dissolution of the United States. According to a new Bright Line Watch survey, nearly a third of Americans want to break up the United States and create smaller, like-minded countries.

